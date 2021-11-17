New Mexico governor: Full vaccination means boosters too

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Going a step beyond federal guidance, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she believes being fully vaccinated means three shots and all who are eligible should get boosters. She spoke during a pandemic briefing Wednesday, citing the increasing number of COVID-19 infections among residents who received their vaccinations over six months ago. State health officials have been concerned about waning immunity and the role it has played in the recent increase in cases. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said he expects a new health order on what fully vaccinated means in the coming weeks. Some cities and states already allow all adults to get boosters of Pfizer’s vaccine, but it is not yet official U.S. policy.