New Mexico State Police searching for boy in a custody case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say they are searching for a 10-year-old Albuquerque boy believed to be with his mother who no longer has custody of him. They say Nicolai Kuznetsov was last seen on Nov. 5 and is believed to be with Jacqueline Haymon. Albuquerque TV station KOAT reports that Haymon allegedly didn’t want him to be vaccinated for COVID-19. According to court documents, the boy’s parents had joint custody. But a District Court judge on Thursday issued an emergency order which granted the boy’s biological father custody due to the grave concern of the well-being and safety of the child, leading to an Amber Alert being issued. State Police also say a bench warrant has been issued for Haymon’s arrest.