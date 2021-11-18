No. 1 Georgia tests 10-0 record against Charleston Southern

By The Associated Press

No. 1 Georgia will be looking to protect its undefeated record and top ranking in the College Football Playoff when it faces Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs are expected to use the game to give extensive playing time to backups. While looking to avoid a monumental upset, Georgia’s other main goal is avoiding injuries as they prepare for their December 4 SEC championship game in Atlanta. The Football Championship Subdivision Buccaneers of the Big South Conference are looking for their first win in their 25th game against a FBS team. Charleston Southern is 4-5, including last week’s overtime win over Gardner-Webb.