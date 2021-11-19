Avalanche, coach Jared Bednar agree on 2-year extension

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche signed coach Jared Bednar to a two-year extension that runs through the 2023-24 season. Bednar is coming off a 2020-21 season in which he guided the Avalanche to the Presidents’ Trophy for the league’s top mark and their fourth straight postseason appearance. His team is off to a solid start this season despite key injuries for players like Nathan MacKinnon. The 49-year-old Bednar has a 191-154-40 career mark in six seasons in charge of Colorado. He’s two wins away from matching Bob Hartley for most by a coach in Avalanche history.