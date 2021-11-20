3 in a row: Erin Jackson wins another speedskating gold

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Erin Jackson won her third World Cup speedskating gold of the season, taking the 500 meters in Norway. The American won in 37.602 seconds, defeating defending Olympic champion Nao Kodaira of Japan, who took second in 37.708. Jackson earned her third victory of the season over Kodaira, having beaten her twice at the season-opening meet in Poland a week ago when the 29-year-old from Ocala, Florida, became the first Black woman to win a World Cup speedskating race.