Medvedev reaches championship match at ATP Finals

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

TURIN, Italy (AP) — U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev is one win away from another big trophy. The second-ranked Russian and defending champion beat first-time qualifier Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the championship match at the ATP Finals. Medvedev will play either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or No. 3 Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final. Djokovic and Zverev were playing later. Medvedev improved to 9-0 at the ATP Finals since going 0-3 in his 2019 debut.