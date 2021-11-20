Missouri beats Florida on 2-point conversion in OT 24-23

By JOE WALLJASPER

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Connor Bazelak threw a 2-point conversion pass to Daniel Parker Jr. to lift Missouri to a 24-23 overtime victory over Florida on Saturday. The Tigers (6-5, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) drew within a point on Tyler Badie’s 13-yard touchdown run, and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz elected to go for 2 rather than send the game to a second overtime with a PAT kick. Parker, a tight end, slipped undetected into the left side of the end zone and caught the lobbed pass. Badie rushed 27 times for 146 yards. Bazelak completed 15 of 26 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. Florida (5-6, 2-6 SEC) got the ball first in overtime, and Emory Jones caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Trent Whittemore on a trick play to give the Gators a brief lead.