Newcastle rescues 3-3 draw with Brentford in Howe’s 1st game

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle came from behind twice to salvage a 3-3 home draw against Brentford but still fell to last place in the Premier League in new manager Eddie Howe’s first game in charge. Howe had to watch the game at home after testing positive for the coronavirus. His team seemed to be heading for defeat when captain Jamaal Lascelles inadvertently turned substitute Frank Onyeka’s 62nd-minute shot into his own net. But Allan Saint-Maximin rescued the point with an equalizer in the 75th minute. Newcastle remained the only team without a win in the Premier League this season and slipped to the bottom of the standings after Norwich beat Southampton 2-1.