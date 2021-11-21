George, Jackson get Clippers past Mavs 97-91

DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 12 of his 29 points in the third quarter as the Los Angeles Clippers ended a two-game losing skid with a 97-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Reggie Jackson scored eight of his 23 points in the decisive third as the Clippers turned a one-point halftime deficit into nine-point lead after being up by as much as 10 in the quarter. Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points with eight rebounds as the Mavericks played their third consecutive game without star Luka Doncic, who is on the mend from a sprained left knee and ankle.