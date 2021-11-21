Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 2:41 PM

No. 1 South Carolina routs No. 9 Oregon 80-63, faces UConn

KVIA

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 20 points and Laeticia Amihere added 18 to help top-ranked South Carolina rout No. 9 Oregon 80-63 in the semifinals of the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women’s tournament. South Carolina’s victory sets up a matchup Monday against No. 2 UConn for the tournament title. The Huskies edged No. 23 South Florida in the other semifinal. Chanaya Pinto scored 12 points to lead Oregon.

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content