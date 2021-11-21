StormTrack Weather: Next cold front brings moisture, cooler temps. for Thanksgiving

El Paso, Texas-- A backdoor cold front pushed through Sunday and brought winds and much cooler temperatures.

Winds will gradually calm down overnight. Afternoon highs will remain below average for the start of the work week with highs in the mid 60s.

A second cold front is expected to push through late Wednesday. This front will bring chances for rain overnight Wednesday into Thanksgiving Thursday. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph will also be expected with this cold front.

Cooler temperatures will remain in the forecast Thursday and Friday.

