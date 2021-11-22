Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and ‘friendsgiving’

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are getting into the holiday spirit. The first lady opened the holiday season Monday by accepting an 18 1/2-foot Fraser fir that will be the centerpiece of the couple’s first Christmas at the White House. The Bidens then traveled to North Carolina’s Fort Bragg on Monday evening to celebrate “friendsgiving” with service members and military families. The Bidens walked behind the serving tables, donned gloves and aprons and started dishing out meals. The couple plans to leave Washington on Tuesday to resume a family tradition of spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket island in Massachusetts.