Journalists released after arrest at B.C. pipeline dispute

PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia (AP) — A photojournalist and a documentary filmmaker have been released by a Canadian judge, three days after being arrested while covering police enforcement of an injunction against pipeline protests in northern British Columbia. Amber Bracken, who had been on assignment for British Columbia-based outlet The Narwhal, and documentarian Michael Toledano were released on the condition that they appear in court in February. Police say that two people who “later identified themselves as independent journalists” were arrested after refusing to leave “building-like structures” near a drilling site for the natural gas pipeline, which is under construction. The Canadian Association of Journalists condemned the arrests of Bracken and Toledano.