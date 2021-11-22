Michael Cohen ends prison term after Trump-related crimes

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says he has completed his three-year prison term and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement investigations. Cohen left Manhattan federal court Monday after signing documents and speaking with authorities about his three-year term of supervised release. Cohen was sentenced to prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes. The campaign finance charges came after he helped arrange payouts during the 2016 presidential race to keep a porn actor and a model from making public claims of extramarital affairs with former President Donald Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.