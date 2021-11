CLEVELAND (AP) — Torrey Patton had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Cleveland State narrowly defeated Coppin State 65-62. D’Moi Hodge’s steal and layup gave Cleveland State the lead in the final minute and the Vikings scored the game’s final six points. Tre Gomillion had 11 points and six rebounds for Cleveland State. Jesse Zarzuela had 18 points for the Eagles.