World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — World Cup 2022 host Qatar has for years employed a former CIA officer to help spy on soccer officials as part of a no-expense-spared effort to win and hold on to planet’s most popular sports tournament. An investigation by The Associated Press found Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights by hiring former CIA officer turned private contractor Kevin Chalker. It’s part of a trend of former U.S. intelligence officers going to work for foreign governments with questionable human rights records. Some members of Congress are pushing for greater scrutiny of the opaque and lucrative market.