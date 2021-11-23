Group finds site linked to tribes seeking return of remains

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal advisory committee found evidence to culturally link remains and funerary objects taken from an ancient settlement in present-day Alabama with seven Native American seeking their return. Tuesday’s ruling could help efforts to have the remains and funerary objects turned over for reburial. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and five other tribes are asking the University of Alabama to return nearly 6,000 human remains and artifacts from the school’s archaeological park and museum. The Alabama site, simply known as Moundville because of the large earthen mounds constructed there, was occupied from about 1020 to 1650.