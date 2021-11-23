Judge OKs $5.4M settlement over Transamerica retirement plan

A federal judge has approved a $5.4 million settlement between Transamerica and its current and former employees who accused the company of offering several poor performing investments in its employee retirement plan. The money will be divided up between roughly 24,000 people based on how long they invested in the funds and how much money they had invested. The company that provides investment products and life insurance didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to questions about the settlement. Transamerica is based in Baltimore, but it has major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where the lawsuit was filed and in Denver.