WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Judson Martindale had 21 points as Holy Cross easily defeated Mount Saint Vincent 95-52. Gerrale Gates had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Holy Cross (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Bo Montgomery added 14 points. Caleb Kenney had 11 points and nine rebounds. Louth-M Coulibaly had seven points, seven rebounds, and five blocks. Kalos Evans had 10 points for the Dolphins.