Perišić driving Inter Milan forward in Europe and Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perišić is driving the Nerazzurri forward in Europe and in Serie A. But the 32-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the season and he seems to already have made up his mind about leaving. Perišić was a key player under former coach Antonio Conte but has become vital under Simone Inzaghi. His latest goal helped Inter beat Napoli 3-2 to cut the gap to the top two to four points. Perišić also starred in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk. Next up for Inter is Saturday’s trip to Venezia.