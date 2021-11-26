Canutillo’s playoff run ends in regional semi-final loss to Wichita Falls Rider, 28-7

MIDLAND, Texas - It was a valiant effort by the Canutillo Eagles Friday in Midland, TX, but the Wichita Falls Rider Raiders were just too powerful.

Canutillo saw its season come to an end in a Class 5A division 2 regional semi-final game of the high school state playoffs.

The Wichita Falls Rider Raiders would advance to the regional final game after defeating Canutillo by a final score of 28-7.

Rider controlled the game from start to finish as the Raiders would take a 21-0 lead going into halftime.

The Raiders would add another touchdown in the 3rd quarter to extend their lead, 28-0.

Rider would shutout the Eagles for the first three quarters of the game until Canutillo would finally get on the scoreboard in the 4th.

Canutillo star running back LJ Martin would rush for a touchdown in the 4th quarter, but it was too big of a hill to climb out of as the Raiders pretty much had the game in hand at that point.

Martin would get hurt on the touchdown run, but was able to walk off the field on his own.

With Canutillo's elimination on Friday, only two El Paso area teams remain in the playoffs.

In Class 6A division 2, Eastwood will face Prosper High School in a regional semi-final game.

That game will kickoff in Lubbock, Texas at 1 p.m. CST.

In Class 4A division 1, Riverside will face Springtown High School in a regional semi-final game.

That game kicks off at 4 p.m. CST from Midland, Texas.