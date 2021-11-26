No. 25 Arkansas beats Missouri, caps best season since 2011

By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 58 yards to help No. 25 Arkansas beat Missouri 34-17 on Friday. Jefferson led Arkansas (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) to scores on four straight drives in the third and fourth quarters to turn a four-point halftime lead to 18 with less than 12 minutes left. Treylon Burks was his biggest help, catching seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Missouri (6-6, 3-5) managed just 316 yards of total offense, 219 of which came from running back Tyler Badie on the ground.