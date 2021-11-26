Offices dismiss ethics complaints against attorney general

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three state watchdog offices have dismissed a nonprofit group’s complaints accusing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas of ethics violations in connection with the proposed merger involving Public Service Co. of New Mexico. The actions were taken by the state Ethics Commission, the State Auditor’s Office and the New Mexico Supreme Court’s disciplinary board on complaints filed by New Energy Economy. The complaints alleged a conflict of interest was created when the company seeking to merge with PNM hired an attorney who previously represented Balderas in other matters.