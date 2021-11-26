Spurs best Celtics 96-88 after blowing 24-point advantage

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied in the final minute after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday night, snapping a six-game skid. Keldon Johnson and Derrick White added 17 points each and Tre Jones had a career-high 12 points for San Antonio. Murray had eight points in final 2:58 to prevent another disastrous finish for the Spurs against the Celtics. Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, and and Jaylen Brown added 16 points as Boston. The Celtics have lost two straight.