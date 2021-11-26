Utah State makes MWC title game with 35-10 win over NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Logan Bonner threw five touchdown passes and Utah State rolled to a 35-10 win at New Mexico State on Friday, earning a berth in the Mountain West Conference title game. The Aggies needed a win and San Diego State’s 27-16 win over Boise State to earn the Mountain Division crown and a date with the Aztecs on Dec. 4. Bonner was 16 of 23 for 306 yards and became the sixth Utah State quarterback to surpass 3,000 yards. The five touchdowns gave him 32 for the season, tying the school record set by Jordan Love in 2018. Bryson Carroll threw a touchdown pass for the Lobos.