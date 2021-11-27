Germany beats Djokovic’s Serbia; Italy advances at Davis Cup

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

Not even Novak Djokovic playing back-to-back could help Serbia avoid losing to Germany in the Davis Cup group phase. Djokovic helped Serbia pull even at 1-1 by winning his singles match. Butt the world’s top-ranked player lost in doubles. Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev helped Russia beat Ecuador to set up a clash with Spain to decide which will go through as a group winner. Italy became the first team to advance to the quarterfinals after it beat Colombia to take two points in Group E.