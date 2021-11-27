COVID-19 positive Czech president discharged from hospital

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Miloš Zeman has been discharged from the capital’s military hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. The 77-year-old Zeman had already been discharged following more than a month’s treatment for an unspecified illness on Thursday. But he was readmitted only hours later after testing positive for the coronavirus. The president received monoclonal antibodies in a standard treatment for people belonging to risk groups. He is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 including a booster. The hospital said Saturday that Zeman has no symptoms of COVID-19. Zeman is a heavy smoker and drinker who has suffered from diabetes. He has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair.