Raymond scores early in OT, Red Wings beat Sabres 3-2

By STEVE KORNACKI

Associated Press

DETROIT, (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored 26 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Dylan Larkin and Filip Hronek assisted on Raymond’s goal, which came shortly after Buffalo forced the extra session with a goal late in the third period. Pius Suter and Carter Rowney scored in regulation for Detroit, which won its second straight. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 26 saves. Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo. Dustin Tokarski made 38 saves.