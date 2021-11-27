Riverside & Eastwood fall in regional semi-final games; all El Paso teams eliminated from high school football playoffs

MIDLAND, Texas - Making it to the playoffs is tough.

Making it to the month of December is even tougher especially for teams from El Paso.

Riverside and Eastwood learned that the hard way as both teams lost their regional semi-final games on Saturday.

They were the last two teams from El Paso vying for a state title.

Eastwood was the first to take the field Saturday afternoon in Lubbock, TX against a tough Prosper High School team from the Dallas metroplex area.

It was a regional semi-final game in Class 6A Division 2.

The Prosper Eagles controlled the game from start to finish as they decimated the Troopers by a final score of 53-6.

It was a heck of a run for an Eastwood team that finished 4th in District 1-6A and went on to win two playoff games to make it to the sweet 16.

The Riverside Rangers were the next to take in the field in Midland, TX against the Springtown Porcupines.

This was a regional semi-final matchup in Class 4A Division 1.

After Springtown went up 7-0 in the first quarter, the Rangers responded with a touchdown of their own in the second quarter to tie the game at 7.

That was as close as Riverside would get as the Porcupines would retake the lead and never look back as they defeated the Riverside Rangers by a final of 40-14.

It was Riverside's first time back in the third round of the playoffs in 17 years.

The champions of District 1-4A end the season with a 11-2 record.