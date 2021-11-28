IS roadside bomb in Iraq leaves 5 peshmerga dead, 4 wounded

BAGHDAD (AP) — The official state news agency of Iraq’s Kurdish-run region says a roadside bomb attack by Islamic State group fighters in northern Iraq killed five Kurdish forces and wounded four others. The peshmerga fighters were killed in Iraq’s Kurdish-run north late Saturday. IS militants then attacked a peshmerga post, wounding four. Attacks targeting Iraqi security forces, including Kurdish peshmerga fighters, are common and have been on the rise since IS was defeated on the battlefield in 2017. Militants remain active through sleeper cells in many areas, especially across a band of territory in the north under dispute between federal Iraq and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government.