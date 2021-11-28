Police: Officer in Maryland fatally shoots man with knife

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland’s Anne Arundel County say that an officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man and later found a woman who was dead inside the same home. Police said the incident in Glen Burnie began Sunday afternoon with a phone call to police. A woman said that she and a juvenile had been chased out of a house by a male family member with a knife. The woman also said that she saw blood in the home and that an elderly woman who lives there could not be located. Police said officers failed to subdue the man with a bean bag “munition” and a stun gun. Police said the man raised the weapon at officers before he was shot.