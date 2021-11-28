Swiss seen approving COVID restrictions as infections rise

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss voters appear set to approve by a clear margin legislation which introduced a special COVID-19 certificate that lets only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative attend public events and gatherings. A projection by the gfs.bern polling agency for public broadcaster SRF after voting ended Sunday showed the measure, which is already in effect, winning the backing of 63% of those who turned out. The referendum offered a relatively rare bellwether of public opinion specifically on the issue of government policy to fight the coronavirus in Europe, currently the global epicenter of the pandemic.