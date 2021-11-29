Journalist freed by Myanmar helps light menorah in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — An American journalist who was recently freed after spending nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar helped light one of eight Hanukkah candles during a holiday celebration in downtown Detroit. Thirty-seven-year-old Danny Fenster joined elected and community leaders Sunday night for the “Menorah in the D” event marking the start of Hanukkah. Fenster, who is from the Detroit suburb of Huntington Woods, was freed on Nov. 15 and returned to the U.S. the next day. He told the Detroit Free Press that he didn’t think about a link between his release and the menorah lighting before he was freed, but “I think there’s that obvious connection with bringing light to darkness in journalism.”