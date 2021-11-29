UK set to expand COVID vaccine boosters amid omicron fears

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The independent body advising the British government on the rollout of coronavirus vaccines will decide whether to expand the booster program to younger age groups following the discovery of the new omicron variant. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization has been asked by the British government to consider the merits of expanding the booster program to millions more people under the age of 40 and cutting the time period to a third jab. The deputy chair of the JCVI told the BBC on Monday that it was “really important that we get the immunity levels in the population high” in case the omicron variant is more transmissible or protection from the vaccines is reduced.