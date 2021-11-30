Pašalić scores hat trick as Atalanta routs Venezia 4-0

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Mario Pašalić scored a hat trick to help Atalanta rout Venezia 4-0 in Serie A. Pašalić scored his first two goals in the opening 12 minutes and added the other in the 67th. Teun Koopmeiners scored the home team’s third goal in the 57th. Atalanta moved level on points with third-place Inter Milan. Venezia remained five points above the relegation zone. Dušan Vlahović scored his seventh goal in five matches to lead Fiorentina over Sampdoria 3-1. Juventus was to play last-place Salernitana later and will be looking to avoid a third straight loss. Hellas Verona also was to host Cagliari.