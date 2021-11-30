Police: Man slapped 14-year-old boy in face during LSU game

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say a man was arrested for slapping a 14-year-old boy in the face during a football game at Louisiana State University. According to news outlets, witnesses say the man struck the young fan in a Tiger Stadium suite Saturday during the game against Texas A&M. Arrest records show officers who went to speak with the 40-year-old from Houston said there was a “very strong smell of alcohol on his breath” and that he was slurring his speech. The man was charged with simple battery and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office records show he was released on a $2,000 bond.