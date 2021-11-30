Portugal’s president vetoes 2nd version of euthanasia bill

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s president has refused to sign for the second time a parliament-sanctioned bill allowing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide, arguing the wording is imprecise and effectively shelving the piece of legislation until a new parliament and government are chosen early next year. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a staunch Catholic, already showed reservations over the bill’s first version when he sent it to the country’s top court earlier this year. This time, the president is returning the reworded law to the national assembly arguing that further clarification is needed in “what appear to be contradictions” regarding the causes that justify resorting to death with medical assistance.