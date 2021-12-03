Robert Griffin III still has designs on playing in NFL

By The Associated Press

Robert Griffin III is still training to play in the NFL while enjoying his duties as an ESPN college football analyst. RG3 may have even found a way to be in two places at once. The 2012 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is an investor in holographic telepresence startup PORTL Inc. The company’s first product, the Epic PORTL Hologram Machine, allows people to beam in from remote locations for human-sized, life-like interactive communication.