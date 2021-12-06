1st Texas case of omicron variant reported in Houston area

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State officials are reporting the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Monday that genetic sequencing tests this week showed that a Houston-area woman’s recent COVID-19 case was the omicron variant. County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the woman is a Harris County resident in her 40s with no recent travel history. No other information on the woman and her case was reported. Officials again urged Texans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and seek other protection, including wearing masks.