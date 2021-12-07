Memphis’ Rhodes College appoints new president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rhodes College has announced the appointment of Jennifer M. Collins as the Memphis school’s 21st president. According to a news release on the appointment, Collins has served as dean of the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University in Texas since 2014. There she manages a $49 million annual budget and has raised more than $50 million for scholarships, staff and programing. She has also increased the number of applications to the law school each year and vastly increased alumni engagement. Previously Collins was a provost at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. Collins is a graduate of Harvard Law School. She will assume her responsibilities next July