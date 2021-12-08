Burgum to visit ND soldiers at southern border

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum is set to travel to the southern border to visit North Dakota National Guard troops. The Bismarck Tribune reports Burgum will travel to Texas next week to visit with soldiers from the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company. The troops are supporting U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. The unit deployed in early October and will serve at the border for a year. Burgum’s itinerary includes briefings from National Guard and U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials and visits with the soldiers. The governor’s office declined to say specifically when Burgnum is leaving and how long the trip will last, citing security reasons.