UN secretary-general in isolation after coronavirus contact

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is isolating after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that Guterres has shown no symptoms and tested negative for the virus Tuesday afternoon. The spokesman says Guterres canceled his Wednesday engagements out of caution and worked from home. The secretary-general is scheduled to be tested again Thursday, Last week, Dujarric said Guterres recently received his third dose of coronavirus vaccine after hesitating for a long time about getting a booster when millions of people, especially in Africa and other developing regions, haven’t even received their first dose.