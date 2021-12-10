Greece: 11 held for attack on principal over virus checks

By COSTAS KANTOURIS

Associated Press

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in northern Greece have arrested 11 people after a high school principal was handcuffed by alleged members of a self-styled vigilante group that opposes pandemic restrictions. Greece is battling a spike in infections and a near-record level of deaths as roughly one quarter of the adult population remains unvaccinated. Vigilante groups have recently appeared in northern Greece, one calling themselves The Custodians and wearing black uniforms, arguing that restrictions targeting the unvaccinated are illegal.