Defense set to make case Maxwell is taking fall for Epstein

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City jury has heard four women detail accusations that they were teens when they became victims of a sex-abuse scheme devised by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Starting Thursday, Maxwell’s attorneys are expected to make their case that Maxwell isn’t the one to blame. The British socialite’s trial will resume with the defense calling its own witnesses at the trial in federal court in Manhattan. The closely watched trial is moving along more quickly than originally expected, and the defense case could last just two days. The 59-year-old Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing.