Following devastating August floods, resilient La Union community determined to celebrate holiday

LA UNION, New Mexico - Months after catastrophic floodwaters destroyed homes and uprooted the lives of the residents of La Union, the small community is determined to find gratitude this holiday season.

Months after the weather event changed their lives, La Union has planned a Christmas parade for this Sunday, December 19th. A community representative sent the flyer to ABC-7.

Dozens of neighbors were forced to evacuate in August after a "100-year rain event" where 2 1/2 inches rain fell over the course of a couple hours, causing the dam to overflow.