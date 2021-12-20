El Paso’s weekly Covid-19 death toll at 21, youngest victims in their 20s

EL PASO, Texas -- The number of weekly deaths due to Covid-19 continued to go down slightly this past week, while the number of breakthrough deaths also dipped.

According to the El Paso Department of Public Health, all of the latest victims had underlying health conditions. The youngest victims were in their 20s.

There were 21 new deaths for a total number of 2,948 deaths. Three of those deaths were breakthrough fatalities. The total number of breakthrough deaths now sits at 55 El Pasoans.

The list of the latest victims includes:

1 man in his 20s

1 woman in her 20s

2 men in their 40s

1 man in his 50s

3 women in their 50s

2 men in their 60s

3 men in their 70s

1 woman in her 70s

1 man in his 80s

2 women in their 80s

2 men in their 90s

2 women in their 90s

The number of new Covid-19 cases was 2,911 for the week; that's down from the previous week. The number of breakthrough infections also went down to 862.

There are currently 7,792 active cases in El Paso County. That's 89 more than the previous week's total.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.