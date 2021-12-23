New Mexico governor signs legislation on medical malpractice

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency legislation to tweak New Mexico’s new law on medical malpractice to head off a possible loss of insurance coverage for some health care providers. Lujan Grisham’s office said she signed the legislation Wednesday and appreciated that the Legislature acted on the issue during a recent special session on redistricting and pandemic relief. Officials said the new medical malpractice law, which takes effect Jan. 1, needed to be changed so that numerous physician-owned small businesses could keep their insurance coverage and stay open. A coalition of plaintiffs’ lawyers, hospital officials, physicians and patient advocates supported the special session legislation.