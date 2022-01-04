Cameron Champ out of Kapalua with positive COVID-19 test

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Cameron Champ has withdrawn from the Sentry Tournament of Champions after testing positive for the coronavirus. Champ got into the winners-only event at Kapalua with his victory at the 3M Open in Minnesota last summer. The field now is at 38 players. Champ tested positive at home in Houston before leaving for Hawaii. His management team describes it in a statement as a “breakthrough case” and says Champ is feeling good. The last player to withdraw from a PGA Tour event was Kyle Westmoreland in the RSM Classic in November. That was the final official event of 2021.