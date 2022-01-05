Australia cancels Novak Djokovic visa to enter country

By AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic may not be able to defend his 2021 title after his visa to enter Australia was canceled, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in an on-camera interview with local media Thursday.

Djokovic “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia and visa has been subsequently canceled,” he said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion traveled to Melbourne on Wednesday after receiving a medical exemption to play in the season-opening grand slam. But he is reportedly being held at the airport after applying for a visa that does not permit medical exemptions for being unvaccinated, Australian news outlets reported.

According to The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian Border Force (ABF) contacted the state Victoria government after learning of an issue with the visa submitted by Djokovic’s team while the Serb was en route to the country.

The ABF confirmed in a statement that the 34-year-old player’s visa had been revoked for failing to provide appropriate evidence for entry to the country.

“The Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those who arrive at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements,” the statement read.

“Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa canceled will be detained and removed from Australia,” it added.

Before the Australian government’s announcement, Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, told a Serbian radio station his son was being held “captive” by Australian officials following a visa application mix-up.

He told Serbian radio station B92 his son was being housed in a room that no one can enter, with two policemen in the front of the room.

“I have no idea what’s going on. They’re holding my son captive for five hours,” Srdjan Djokovic said in a statement to Russian news agency Sputnik, according to B92. “This is a fight for the libertarian world, this is not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world! If they don’t let him go in half an hour, we will gather on the street. This is a fight for everyone.”

Since the comments were made, there have been no reports of any gatherings in Belgrade or outside the Melbourne Airport.

Earlier on Wednesday, Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic posted a photo to social media from what appears to be the Melbourne Airport in Australia where the men’s tennis world No. 1 is reportedly being held captioning it, “Not the most usual trip Down Under.”

This is a developing story — more to come

