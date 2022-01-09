Doncic has triple-double, Mavericks beat Bulls 113-99

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks beat Chicago 113-99 for their season-best sixth straight win while snapping the Bulls’ nine-game winning streak. Josh Green and Maxi Kleber had season highs with 18 points each for Dallas. It was a career high for Green, who scored nine in the fourth quarter, and Kleber tied a career high hitting six shots behind the arc. The Mavericks’ streak is their longest since also winning six straight in March-April 2016. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 20 points each to lead the Bulls.